Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.52 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $30,779.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $305,921 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

