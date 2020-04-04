Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.54 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

NYSE:CHD opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.