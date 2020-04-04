Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.59 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,700 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of eBay by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

eBay stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

