Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 273,300 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vereit stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

