Pensionfund Sabic Has $8.54 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

