Pensionfund Sabic Has $8.89 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $153.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average of $154.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

