Pensionfund Sabic Increases Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of DLR opened at $136.49 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $143.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day moving average of $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,960 shares of company stock worth $9,746,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

