Pensionfund Sabic Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

