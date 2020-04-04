Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 1,000 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $160.33 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.29.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.