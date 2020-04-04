Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 25,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

CNP stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

