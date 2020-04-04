Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 3,000 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 80,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 388.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

