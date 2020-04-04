Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 5,800 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

PEG opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

