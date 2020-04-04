Pensionfund Sabic Purchases Shares of 17,000 Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

