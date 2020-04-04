Pensionfund Sabic Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $170.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

