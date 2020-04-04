Penta Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, LBank and Bit-Z. During the last week, Penta has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $35,517.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.02628168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00205300 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, Bit-Z, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

