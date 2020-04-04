Peony Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,609.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, Peony has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $51,744.57 and $2,609.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,710,632 coins and its circulating supply is 2,590,804 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.