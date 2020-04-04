Peony Trading Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Peony has a market capitalization of $53,095.25 and $2,564.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,717,075 coins and its circulating supply is 2,597,247 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

