Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NASDAQ:NNA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -119.41% -4.32% -3.76% Navios Maritime Acquisition -23.36% -8.03% -1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $26.85 million 0.94 -$32.06 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime Acquisition $280.12 million 0.21 -$65.44 million N/A N/A

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Performance Shipping and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition beats Performance Shipping on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.

