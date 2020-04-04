Perlin Price Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin token can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,597,396 tokens. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

