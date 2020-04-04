Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €126.50 ($147.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €127.80 ($148.60) on Friday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €104.40 ($121.40) and a 12-month high of €163.30 ($189.88). The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of €133.79 and a 200-day moving average of €145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

