Phantasma Trading 29.3% Higher This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $323,721.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029772 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000463 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.15 or 1.01469523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000992 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00071383 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.