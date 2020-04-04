Phantomx (PNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,324.80

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $3,324.80 and $9.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00999967 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00049713 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000798 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

