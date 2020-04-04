Phoenixcoin Market Capitalization Tops $337,823.91 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $337,823.91 and $46.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.01001273 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00174835 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007261 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00069223 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,011,000 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.