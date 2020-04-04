Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $334,594.50 and $1,593.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.01012492 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00174125 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007248 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000391 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069230 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,003,550 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

