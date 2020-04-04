Phore (PHR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,455.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Nanex. Over the last week, Phore has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $21,455.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004760 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,506,491 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.