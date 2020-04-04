Phore Trading 12.2% Higher This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $20,497.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002218 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Nanex.

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,509,595 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Nanex, IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

