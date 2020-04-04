Photon (PHO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Photon has a total market capitalization of $81,322.62 and $9.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Photon has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,789.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.02121855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.23 or 0.03494223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00597719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00806411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00076344 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00487417 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,387,684,340 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

