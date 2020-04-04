PIBBLE (PIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $84,285.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.02608136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,608,103,480 tokens. PIBBLE's official website is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE's official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

