Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $41,358.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007093 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,932,344,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

