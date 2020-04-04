Pillar Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $920.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

