Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Up 12.9% This Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $506,004.92 and approximately $797.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.01009410 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052292 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 442,013,549 coins and its circulating supply is 416,753,113 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

