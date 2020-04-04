Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.0200 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $3.05 million and $20,169.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.02599784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00202110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 152,681,227 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

