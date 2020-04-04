Pirl Reaches Market Capitalization of $263,099.16 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Pirl has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $263,099.16 and $1,379.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 67,602,457 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

