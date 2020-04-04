Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Pivot Technology Solutions (TSE:PTG)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

PTG stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. Pivot Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 839.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57.

Get Pivot Technology Solutions alerts:

About Pivot Technology Solutions

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT solutions to businesses, government, and education institutions, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe. The company operates through ACS, ARC, ProSys, Sigma, and TeraMach segments. The ACS segment provides systems, storage, security, and networking solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivot Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.