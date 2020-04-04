Pivot Token (PVT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $429,734.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.02614987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00202067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

