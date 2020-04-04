Pivot Token (PVT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $732,228.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $732,228.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

