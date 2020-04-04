PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $415,716.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003767 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bisq, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016965 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Livecoin, Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Binance, Bisq, Trade By Trade, Coinbe, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Coinroom, Bittrex, Graviex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

