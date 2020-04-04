PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Hits $785,888.66

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $785,888.66 and $269,930.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,857.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.91 or 0.03483927 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00748947 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012978 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.