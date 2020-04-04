Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,113 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,269.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLNT opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

