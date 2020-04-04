Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,710 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.31% of Plantronics worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 269,740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,068.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLT stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Plantronics Inc has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $53.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

