PlatinumBAR Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $3,197.02 and approximately $27.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

