PlayChip Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $5.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.01 or 0.04542563 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00069697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037081 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009652 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003377 BTC.

About PlayChip

PLA is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip's official website is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

