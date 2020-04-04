PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One PlayGame token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $192,780.51 and $103.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.02625883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00205800 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047758 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

