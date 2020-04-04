Playkey Price Up 16.8% This Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Playkey has a total market cap of $349,735.80 and approximately $17,926.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.02617567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00204226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

