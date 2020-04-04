POA Network Price Tops $0.0176 on Exchanges (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About POA Network

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

