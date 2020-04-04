POA (POA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, POA has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bibox and Bancor Network. POA has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $40,999.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Coin Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bibox, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.