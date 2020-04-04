Polis (POLIS) Hits Market Cap of $5.16 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Polis has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00007777 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Cryptopia. Polis has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $1,619.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.