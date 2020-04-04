Polis (POLIS) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Polis has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $2,103.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00007801 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

