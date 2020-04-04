Polymath (POLY) Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Koinex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00596306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007856 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,676,520 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX, LATOKEN, Koinex, UEX, DDEX, Upbit, Binance and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

