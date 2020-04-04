PolySwarm (NCT) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,741.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $1.49 million and $1,741.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.02624359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00204029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PolySwarm Token Profile

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

